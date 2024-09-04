WATERVILLE — The Sadie and Harry Davis Foundation is excited to announce Androscoggin Land Trust is one of this year’s recipients of the Patricia D. Klingenstein Grants program.

This grant program, now in its 17th year, focuses on smaller organizations that are impacting the health and wellbeing of Maine’s children. The 15 organizations that were selected to receive grants in 2024 represent a diversity of efforts, and 11 of the organizations have never before received funding through this program.

The program will grant $266,660 this year, bringing the program total to over $1.6 million since its inception in 2007. Details about Androscoggin Land Trust are included below and further information about all grant recipients over the history of the program can be found on the Foundation’s website at sadieandharrydavisfoundation.org.

Androscoggin Land Trust [ALT] will use the funds to support the “Nurturing Nature, Nurturing Health” initiative that enhances children’s physical and mental health through nature-based programming, including environmental education outreach and curriculum integration work with area schools, summer camps, and after-school programs that engage children with nature. French Falls Recreation Area in Jay is an ALT property.

