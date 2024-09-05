FARMINGTON – First year students arrived at the University of Maine at Farmington [UMF] campus on Friday, Aug. 30, to begin orientation weekend. The weekend was comprised of a President‘s Reception, sessions on important topics such as academics, and Title IX, and many fun social events like karaoke and movie night.

The UMF Campus and Community Garden offered free flower bouquets in vases as a welcome gift to new students to brighten up their dorm rooms. Gretchen Legler, the director of the garden, said that the event is meant to introduce the garden to students and show that it is for anyone to view, but als0 to showcase the “native perennial pollinator garden” that was designed and planted by students. Legler said that it “not only beautifies the campus and provides a joyful and nurturing space for rest and renewing of the spirit, but [it also] provides sustenance for endangered pollinators.”

This year there are several new housing opportunities and floor themes. There are now floors dedicated to residents who are veterans, there are athletes and wellness themed floors, as well as female only floors. One of the biggest changes students are excited for is Stone Hall becoming a pet-friendly dorm.

