From left, Dalayna Revells of Alabama checks into orientation with Administrator for the Athletics Department Rebecca Brinegar and Director of Alumni Relations Jaime O’Connor at Mantor Library in Farmington. Revells is a first year psychology major and she is excited to have a fresh start and make new friends. Leo Goddard/Franklin Journal
FARMINGTON – First year students arrived at the University of Maine at Farmington [UMF] campus on Friday, Aug. 30, to begin orientation weekend. The weekend was comprised of a President‘s Reception, sessions on important topics such as academics, and Title IX, and many fun social events like karaoke and movie night.
From left, sophomore creative writing and history major Tristan Mitchell talks to French exchange student Matilde Gervais on Friday, Aug. 30, in the North Dining Hall at UMF in Farmington. This is Gervais’ first time in the United States as she spends the fall semester studying English at UMF in the last year of her Master’s Degree. Leo Goddard/Franklin Journal
The UMF Campus and Community Garden offered free flower bouquets in vases as a welcome gift to new students to brighten up their dorm rooms. Gretchen Legler, the director of the garden, said that the event is meant to introduce the garden to students and show that it is for anyone to view, but als0 to showcase the “native perennial pollinator garden” that was designed and planted by students. Legler said that it “not only beautifies the campus and provides a joyful and nurturing space for rest and renewing of the spirit, but [it also] provides sustenance for endangered pollinators.”
From left, creative writing major Dominic Caron of Brunswick, art major Zoey Kent of Portland, and secondary education major James Arbour of Standish admire and choose free flower bouquets to take with them on Friday, Aug. 30, in the UMF Campus and Community Garden in Farmington. Leo Goddard/Franklin Journal
This year there are several new housing opportunities and floor themes. There are now floors dedicated to residents who are veterans, there are athletes and wellness themed floors, as well as female only floors. One of the biggest changes students are excited for is Stone Hall becoming a pet-friendly dorm.
From left, Scott Randall, Lilybeth Randall, and Rachel Randall of Auburn push and carry Lilybeth’s belongings to her new dorm room on Friday, Aug. 30, at UMF in Farmington. Lilybeth is a transfer student. She said she picked UMF because it’s close to home. Leo Goddard/Franklin Journal
We invite you to add your comments, and we encourage a thoughtful, open and lively exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. You can also read our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Readers may now see a Top Comments tab, which is an experimental software feature to detect and highlight comments that demonstrate compassion, reasoning, personal stories and curiosity, and encourage and promote civil discourse.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Sun Journal account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.