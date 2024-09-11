• Lindsay D. Strout, 38, Farmington, warrant failure to appear, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Friday, Sept. 6, in Farmington, personal recognizance and a supervised release agreement, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Ryan W. Provencher, 40, Auburn, domestic violence assault, refusing to submit to arrest or detention-refusing to stop, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, Sunday, Sept. 8, in Jay, personal recognizance bail and supervised release agreement, Jay Police Department.

• Justin L. Ross, 47, Wilton, domestic violence criminal threatening, domestic violence assault, Sunday, Sept. 8, in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.

• Ashley D. Jones, 40, Jay, violation condition of release, disorderly conduct-offensive words and gestures, Tuesday, Sept. 10, in Jay, $2,000 bail, Jay Police Department.

• Trisha G. Payeur, 43, Livermore Falls, violation condition of release, Monday, Sept. 9, in Farmington, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

