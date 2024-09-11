PORTLAND — The Maine Library Association (MLA) and League of Women Voters of Maine (LWVME) has announced a new partnership to inform and empower voters ahead of the November 2024 election.

Libraries and Maine Local League chapters have long worked together to co-host voter registration events, educational programs, and candidate forums. Many libraries promote the League’s online voter information tool, Vote411.org. The collaboration between these organizations will expand those connections and generate new resources.

“The League and libraries have a long tradition of encouraging active civic participation in their communities. We’re eager to collaborate and share nonpartisan resources,” said Anna Kellar, executive director of the League of Women Voters of Maine. “Together, we can work to inform voters and provide them with the tools they need to make informed decisions on election day.”

“This partnership with the League of Women Voters of Maine aligns very well with library values of education, access to information and civic engagement,” said Maine Library Association President Amy Wisehart. “We look forward to helping the League share valuable nonpartisan election resources with libraries throughout the state.”

The new resources will be jointly hosted by MLA and LWVME and available to all library and League supporters.

The collaboration follows the example of the American Library Association’s Reader. Voter. Ready. campaign, which equips libraries to engage with voters.

