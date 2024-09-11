JAY — On Friday, Aug. 23, OTIS Federal Credit Union hosted their second annual “Totes for Teachers” back-to-school event, giving away totes of supplies to teachers employed within the Credit Union’s field of membership. Teachers who stopped by were each given a plastic tote full of supplies ranging from pencils and notebooks to hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes.

In total, one hundred twenty-five totes were filled, with one hundred fourteen of them given out to individual educators this year, nearly doubling the results of last year’s in-branch event. Following the event, OTIS FCU employees and Spruce Mountain Pharmacy staff personally delivered the remaining totes to a handful of schools within Androscoggin, Franklin, and Oxford counties.

OTIS FCU built upon the success of last year’s event through community business partnerships. Spruce Mountain Pharmacy, the Credit Union’s main partner, donated a significant amount of supplies for each tote. When asked about their support, Stephen Maki, owner of Spruce Mountain Pharmacy, stated, “OTIS FCU is very community oriented, and ‘Totes for Teachers’ is a great initiative that helps our educators start their school year off on the right foot.

Joining forces with the credit union fits perfectly with our vision of giving back to the community and supporting education. Although we realize OTIS FCU’s market area is a little bit larger than our typical marketing footprint, we saw this as another opportunity to get the word out about what we are doing at Spruce Mountain Pharmacy.”

This year OTIS FCU also had donation boxes available for area residents who wanted to show support for our local educators. Community members could drop off school supplies at OTIS FCU, Spruce Mountain Pharmacy, Hight Chevrolet & GMC Farmington, and Jo’s Hair Fashion. Monetary donations were also made toward the purchase of additional school supplies, including one made in memory of Nancy Blodgett, who not only worked at OTIS FCU but also served on the Credit Union’s Supervisory Committee for many years.

OTIS FCU employees planned and carried out this initiative, with the support of these community partnerships. Kimberly Couture (Director of Marketing & Communications) and Jasmine Jackman (Loan Officer) led the charge, organizing planning meetings with Spruce Mountain Pharmacy, and gathering donations and back-to-school supplies.

Reflecting upon the results of this year’s event, Jackman commented, “With it only being the second year of doing this, we were truly blown away with the turnout. Teachers put in a lot of hard work and dedication each school year. This is just one way that we can show them support and appreciation for all the work they do.”

OTIS FCU wants to extend a special thank you to the businesses and individual employees of Spruce Mountain Pharmacy, Hight Chevrolet & GMC Farmington, and Jo’s Hair Fashion for purchasing supplies and hosting a donation drop-off location. The credit union also expresses gratitude to the generous community members who helped make this initiative possible.

OTIS FCU wishes all school staff and students a great start to the new school year!

