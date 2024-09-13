To the Editor:

Today, the world is under conflicts. This is very hard time. But as a human being, its my responsibility to draw your attention towards risks associated with current wars. It may become uncontrolled. We should be neutral for making a peaceful land for us.

Peace is essential for existence of all of us. Peace is required at Gaza or Ukraine or elsewhere. Every human life is precious. We should think & act beyond religion or race or creed. We will have to do hard work for the betterment of our future generations.

Table talk is the only way for resolving conflicts. War is not a solution. War itself is a big problem. May God help us to move on the right path.

Mubashir Ahmad Nasir

Pakistan

