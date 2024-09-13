To the Editor:

Please vote for Randy Gauvin for Maine State Representative for District 75, of Farmington and Chesterville. My vote is in support of Randy in this key role as he is an honest man who displays integrity. I have witnessed these behaviors in the thirty plus years I have known him and then in working close with him for ten of those years.

Randy takes this opportunity to serve in Augusta with a serious mindset. He has visited over two thousand homes to date in his future district assuring him that he understands the concerns of the area. He will dedicate time and effort to learning the job as he did while working as a physician assistant at our local hospital. I urge all voters in District 75 to support Randy in the November election as I have no doubt, he will bring to Augusta yours and my concerns.

Jan B. Bell

Farmington

