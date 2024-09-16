CARTHAGE — A Livermore man is accused of shooting into vehicles near a residence at 129 Smith Road on Sunday.

Hunter Lamontagne, 21, of River Road entered not guilty pleas at Farmington Unified Court to criminal mischief and discharge of a firearm near a dwelling. Both are misdemeanors with penalties ranging from between six months and 364 days in jail.

Judge Philip Mohlar set bail at $500. Lamontagne is not allowed contact the with a victim and a witness. He is also not use or possess any dangerous weapons.

Franklin County Sgt. Nathan Bean responded to a report of a disturbance at the residence. It was reported that Lamontagne drove up and was blaring a horn and yelling for a victim to come outside. The victim did not go outside, according to Bean’s affidavit filed in the Farmington Unified Court.

A witness told Bean, who was inside with the victim, that she is related to Lamontagne. The witness heard Lamontagne on the phone ask “which pickup is his?” The witness then saw Lamontagne fire two rounds at the vehicles parked in the driveway, according to the affidavit.

After Lamontagne left, the witness and victim went outside to observe the victim’s pickup truck that had what appeared to be buckshot damage.

“It appears that there is over $2,000 in damage,” Bean wrote. “Lamontagne shot very close to the house where (the victim and witness) were inside.”

