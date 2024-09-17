CHESTERVILLE — The Chesterville Select Board held its regular meeting Sept. 5, discussing several important topics, including the upcoming special town meeting scheduled for Sept. 26 at 6 p.m. The primary focus of the meeting will be the allocation of the town’s remaining American Rescue Plan Act [ARPA] funds, as well as a vote on a new waste management contract with Casella Waste Systems.

ARPA, a federal relief package enacted in 2021, provided financial assistance to municipalities to support public health, infrastructure and economic recovery. Chesterville has approximately $21,340.74 in remaining ARPA funds, which will be directed toward various town projects. Among the proposals to be considered at the special town meeting are the renovation of the fire department’s bathroom, road maintenance efforts, and the reallocation of funds for painting the town garage.

In addition to these financial decisions, residents will vote on whether to accept a new contract with Casella Waste Systems. The proposed contract includes a $7,900 increase for trash collection services in the 2025 calendar year, replacing the current contract with Archie’s, Inc., which expires at the end of the year. Chairman Eric Hilton emphasized the importance of resident participation, stating, “We’re asking people what they want, we are doing this for the people so they can be involved,” and stressing that a decision must be made before the year ends.

During the meeting, one resident expressed concern that if the town signs a new contract with Casella, Archie’s might stop picking up trash before their current contract ends. The resident questioned whether Casella could step in if any interruptions in service occurred. Hilton assured the resident that the board would follow up with both companies to ensure that there would be no disruption in trash collection during the transition.

Copy the Story Link