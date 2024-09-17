FARMINGTON — Franklin County commissioners voted 2-1 Tuesday to permit county Emergency Management Agency directors to apply for a grant to gather data on two rivers to help them prepare for flooding.

The grant would pay for installing gauges to improve flood monitoring and response capabilities within the county.

“We are looking at the Sandy River in Farmington and the South Branch of the Carrabassett River in Carrabassett Valley,” EMA Deputy Director Sara Bickford said prior to the meeting.

“These gauges will give the Weather Service accurate information that will allow the county to be more prepared to funnel resources to the necessary areas of risk,” according to county Administrator Amy Bernard.

The total project cost is $151,400. The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program would pay 75%, or $113,550.

A match of $37,850 is needed for the two gauges.

“I believe we can use (tax increment financing) funds to cover up to 50% of the match as the unorganized territory represents 50% of the land in Franklin County,” Bernard wrote in her report to the board.

The grant is for three years, including installation and two years of maintenance. It is believed that other state agencies would partner to help pay for the maintenance, Director Amanda Simoneau said.

“Given the substantial land mass and unique challenges of the unorganized territory in Franklin County, we are requesting a 50% contribution of the required 25% local match from the TIF, amounting to $18,925. The remaining $18,925 will be sought from individual towns within Franklin County to fulfill the local match,” according to Bernard.

The data from the gauges would provide critical information on river levels in areas that are otherwise less monitored, improve flood prediction and response capabilities in the vast regions.

These storm systems are going to be more frequent, Commissioner Bob Carlton of Freeman Township said.

Commission Chairman Lance Harvell of Farmington and Carlton voted in favor, while Terry Brann of Wilton opposed. He questioned why the county would pay for the monitors and not own them. The money comes from taxpayers whether it is at the federal, state, county or local levels, he said. He didn’t see how it could prevent flooding.

According to the information provided by Bernard, access to accurate flood data will enable better preparedness and risk management in the unorganized territory, contributing to overall county resilience.

