JAY —The Jay-Niles Memorial Library held its monthly “crafternoon” event Sept. 14, led by tween/teen librarian Alexis Burbank. This month’s project invited participants to create miniature autumn wreaths decorated with silk flowers, leaves and gourds. The event, which ran from 10 a.m. to noon, was free and open to all ages.
“I am always looking for unique ways to use up odds and ends that we have left over from past Summer Reading Program projects,” said Burbank, who started hosting monthly crafternoons to encourage creativity for all ages.
Participants enjoyed tea, hot cocoa, and biscuits while crafting. Music added to the festive atmosphere as attendees selected materials and used a hot glue gun to secure their designs. Those who preferred could make a flower crown instead of a wreath.
To find out about future library events, visit the library’s Facebook page or pick up a monthly calendar in person. For more information or to register, contact Alexis Burbank at aburbank@jaynileslibrary.com or call 645-406
