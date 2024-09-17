Alexis Burbank, Jay-Niles Memorial teen/tween librarian hosts a “crafternoon” to create autumn wreaths and crowns Sept. 14 in Jay. Rebecca Richard/Franklin Journal

JAY —The Jay-Niles Memorial Library held its monthly “crafternoon” event Sept. 14, led by tween/teen librarian Alexis Burbank. This month’s project invited participants to create miniature autumn wreaths decorated with silk flowers, leaves and gourds. The event, which ran from 10 a.m. to noon, was free and open to all ages.

“I am always looking for unique ways to use up odds and ends that we have left over from past Summer Reading Program projects,” said Burbank, who started hosting monthly crafternoons to encourage creativity for all ages.

Participants enjoyed tea, hot cocoa, and biscuits while crafting. Music added to the festive atmosphere as attendees selected materials and used a hot glue gun to secure their designs. Those who preferred could make a flower crown instead of a wreath.

To find out about future library events, visit the library’s Facebook page or pick up a monthly calendar in person. For more information or to register, contact Alexis Burbank at aburbank@jaynileslibrary.com or call 645-406

Robyn McClintock and Lola Sayer of Canton laugh and talk as they create an autumn wreath Sept. 4 at the Jay-Niles Memorial Library in Jay. Rebecca Richard/Franklin Journal

The Jay-Niles Memorial Library hosts a well-attended “crafternoon” Sept. 14, where participants create autumn wreaths and enjoy refreshments in a festive atmosphere in Jay. Rebecca Richard/Franklin Journal

Teen/tween librarian Alexis Burbank of the Jay- Niles Memorial Library set up a colorful table filled with flowers, ribbons, wreaths, and other crafting materials Sept. 14 for participants to use in Jay. Rebecca Richard/Franklin Journal

This flower wreath is an example of the autumn-themed creations made during the “crafternoon” event at the Jay-Niles Memorial Library Sept. 14 in Jay. Rebecca Richard/Franklin Journal

