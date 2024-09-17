LIVERMORE FALLS — Bruce Peary opened Pearls in the Pines at 32 Main St. 12 years ago as a one room store. Since then, more rooms have been added and he will introduce a new collection, “Back to Nature” during an open house Sunday afternoon, Sept. 22, from 2-4 p.m.

“The collection was inspired by Gayle Murphy-Long and the way she blends style and taste into a classic look,” Peary told the Livermore Falls Advertiser on Sept. 10. “Her community involvement in municipal, non-profit and charitable organizations is exemplary.”

She is a remarkable person, Peary said. Several years ago he designed a collection honoring Martina Eastman whom he called the first lady of Jay. “Gayle is the first lady of Livermore Falls,” he stated. “She’s everywhere. She does everything and most of it, like Martina is under the radar.”

There is no bling in the collection, Peary said. Everything is either natural stone or organic [came from something that once was living], he noted.

The pearl, the birth gem for June is organic, Peary said. It is not a stone because it is made by oysters or mussels when an irritant gets inside the shell, he stressed.

“That’s one reason why I like them, because, you know, there’s the oyster minding his own business, not bothering anybody,” Peary said. “A piece of grit gets in there and he just creates and covers it so that it won’t irritate him anymore. So it’s like it’s a metaphor. If something irritates you, rather than sitting there whining, moaning and complaining sackcloth and ashes and all that, fix it. Do something with it, turn it into a positive. That’s what a pearl is.”

Advertisement

Peary designs much of the jewelry found in his store himself. He sometimes puts in 20 hours or more creating a necklace set. “I don’t charge for my time because time to me is a gift,” he stated. “What I choose to do with it is up to me.”

Making jewelry was a hobby at first for Peary who says he was self-taught. While teaching at the University of Houston, he took courses at the Gazelle School of Design at the university. “I focused on merchandising, how to display,” he said. Instructors were impressed with his assignments, said he didn’t need to take the courses, he noted.

Peary obtained an associate’s degree in design in Houston, was invited to participate in a fundraiser where 20% of sales went to the AIDS Foundation. He designed a pearl, gold and pavé diamond necklace which was purchased by Elizabeth Taylor. “She was such an incredible lady,” he said. “Polite, soft spoken, very sweet.”

Peary makes jewelry, but is not a jeweler, he said. He doesn’t repair watches or jewelry, doesn’t set stones nor work with gold, silver and metals. Peary does do custom work and creates accessories. He also carries antique, estate and vintage jewelry.

“When I was in Houston, I was more known for my sewing, my hand sewing, doing costuming, doing the fancy embroidery,” Peary said. “And I was under contract with the Houston Grand Opera. I still am. They send me things.”

Peary said he misses the people in Texas, doesn’t miss the politics. “There’s always something going on culturally,” he noted. “It was hard coming back at first. I was used to the city noises.”

“I love this town with all my heart, always have,” Peary said. “It is different. There are fewer resources, opportunities. As Teddy Roosevelt said, “Do the best you can where you are with what you have.” To me, that is what our state motto should be.”

Peary said he is usually open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. “My hours are what they are,” he noted. “There are times when I am here earlier or later.” People may call a day in advance for other times, he added.

For more information call 207-897-4435 or visit the Facebook page.

Copy the Story Link