LIVERMORE FALLS — At the Sunday, Sept. 15, First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls service, Maggie Houlihan played beautiful music as members of the congregation found their seats. Pastor Russ Thayer welcomed all present to the worship service, then read a couple of jokes from his book of “Dad” jokes. Kay King Watson read announcements of upcoming meetings and events. She led us as we sang two praise songs: “Sing A New Song to the Lord” and “Praise the Name of Jesus”. Pastor Russ gave the call to worship as he read from Psalm 33, Verses 1-3. He announced prayer time and the congregation offered names of several people who are in need of prayer.

Then, we celebrated with applause the return of a few who have been missing from worship services for a variety of reasons. We sang the hymn: “Christ Is Made the Sure Foundation”. The children and others came forward to share the junior sermon “Secret Box”, with the pastor. As tithes and offerings were collected, Maggie and Margaret Emery played “As a Fire is Meant For Burning” on organ and piano. The worship team offered the song, “O, Happy Day” as special music and invited the congregation to sing with them.

Pastor Russ based his sermon on the Book of Malachi, Chapter 3, Verses 1-12. Last week he began a series of sermons about stewardship, and continued today. He titled the sermon, “Are We Robbing God?” When we think of tithing, we have learned that each member of a church should give ten percent of the household income. However, to tithe isn’t about only dedicating money to your church. It also means to dedicate some of your time: maybe teaching Sunday school classes, working at special events, cooking for pot luck lunches or dinners, helping to clean the church building, singing with the worship team, volunteering to be a greeter or an usher, and serving on a committee.

These are just a few of the ways we can be stewards of our churches. There are several more ways to serve God and His church. He has given us our talents; we did not earn them. He gave them to us, whether it is musical talent, a talent for hands-on activities like carpentry, technology, cooking, teaching and many other talents. We need to keep God in our daily lives and find ways to serve Him to the best of our abilities, using the gifts of talents He gave us. Trust that God will take care of you and He will continue to help you maintain His house, giving you the gift of a church home and a church family to visit and uphold for your lifetime in His service.

To end the service, we sang “Let Your Heart Be Broken”, followed by the benediction and the musical response, “The trees of the Field”.

Announcements:

1. We are collecting canned tuna for the food cupboard this month. In October, we will collect gravy for the Thanksgiving Baskets.

2. Adult Sunday School meets each Sunday at 9:30 a.m. after worship team Warm-ups at 9 a.m.

3. First Baptist will sponsor a booth at the Apple-Pumpkin Festival on Sept. 28. People to bake cookies are needed. The cookies will be given out with a Bible verse. Please see Kay King Watson if you would like to help.

4. The next Hymnsing will take place on Sunday, Sept. 29, at 6 p.m. Please come and share the joy.

6. The worship team meets for rehearsal each Thursday at 1 p.m. All who enjoy singing are welcome.

7. The Healthy Eating Group meets each Tuesday at 5 p.m in the vestry.

8. Pastor Russ hosts a Bible Study featuring the movie, “The Chosen”. The group meets each Tuesday at 6:15 p.m. at the parsonage. All are welcome.

9: First Baptist has been invited to attend the Brad White concert at Calvary Hill Baptist Church at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27. A Bar-B-Que supper will be served at 5:30 p.m. before the concert if you are interested.

