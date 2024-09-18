Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. Our lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, 12-4 p.m. We are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call us at 207-778-2638 during our open hours to schedule an appointment. Also call if you are interested in other shelter services such as Pet Nail Trim – $10/pet; Microchip Services – $20/pet; Pet ID Tags- $5/tag; Frontline, Under 70 pounds – $10; Frontline, Over 70 pounds – $15; and Cat Spay/Neuter Voucher – $40/pet.

We are currently able to accept surrenders on an emergency and space available basis. If the need to surrender is not urgent, we can help provide you with pet food and supplies from our Pet Food Pantry.

Cake – Male – 4 months – Pitbull mix

Meet Cake. This youngster has a lot of energy, but he is equally filled with love. He is only around 4 months old, so he is still learning his manners. However, he knows how to sit, and is very motivated by toys. He seems good with other dogs, but would need a proper introduction to other pups.

Cake is super interested in people, and absolutely loves to say hello to everyone he meets. He really loves to play, with toys and with people. He is very snuggly, even if he seems like he is trying to punch you. He is still learning how to walk well on leash, but he is definitely very trainable.

If you are looking for an affectionate, energetic, moldable new member of your family, consider making an appointment to meet with Cake.

Phoebe – Female – 1-3 years – B&W domestic medium hair

Meet Phoebe. She is a very sweet lady, but she can be quite shy around new people and in new environments. She is very cat-social and likes to hang out with other cats, though she tends to get scared of loud noises or sudden movements.

She will find places to hide, and she hides very well. She would do best in a quiet home with minimal hiding spots and to have friends to play with.

