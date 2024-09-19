KINGFIELD — At the Aug. 19 Kingfield Select Board meeting, members reviewed the town’s financial contributions to education with insights provided later by Maine department of education Director of School Finance Paula Gravelle. In an email to The Franklin Journal following the meeting, Gravelle explained the workings of the Essential Programs and Services [EPS] formula and its impact on Kingfield’s funding responsibilities.

“The EPS formula provides the State of Maine with a mechanism for establishing a minimum sufficient funding level to ensure the opportunity for all students to meet the standards and goals established in Maine’s Education Statutes,” Gravelle wrote in the email. The model allocates funding based on local property valuations and student needs, aiming to balance the financial responsibility between local communities and the state.

Kingfield’s required local contribution for the 2024-25 fiscal year is $1,021,685.83, with an additional local share of $848,463.62, bringing the total contribution to $1,870,149.45. Gravelle noted that Kingfield’s share represents 40.08% of the district’s total costs. By comparison, towns such as Avon, Phillips, and Strong contribute significantly smaller portions.

In her email, Gravelle explained the key factors driving the funding formula. “Each town’s certified valuation is an indicator of its ability to contribute to the calculated cost of education through local property taxes,” she wrote. Towns with higher property valuations, such as Kingfield, are expected to contribute more toward education, with the state providing less funding to wealthier communities.”

During the Aug. 19 meeting, Selectman Kim Jordan raised concerns about the heavy financial burden on Kingfield. While Gravelle acknowledged that there was no way to change the EPS formula, she did note in her email that the cost-sharing formula – used to assess additional local costs beyond the EPS requirements – could be reviewed. “The cost-sharing formula, which is over and above the EPS funding formula, could be looked at,” Gravelle suggested, offering the board a potential avenue for addressing local concerns.

Chair Wade Browne emphasized the need for a deeper review of the town’s contributions, noting that while everyone wants to provide the best education possible for students, the town must also ensure its financial sustainability. He acknowledged that some residents were struggling with the rising costs and that a thorough examination of the cost-sharing formula was necessary.

The board plans to explore the cost-sharing formula in more detail, with further discussions scheduled for upcoming meetings.

