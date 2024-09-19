FRANKLIN COUNTY — Many of you may have recently noticed a lot of Model T’s in the area. The Mainely Model T Tour is a yearly trip around Maine coordinated by John Anderson of Temple. This year brought nearly 30 Model T’s to the western mountain area to see the sights. Model T’s came from the six New England states, New York and New Brunswick, Canada.

This is the 39th year Anderson has put the ride together, showing people the Model T while showing owners the coast and inland areas of Maine. The oldest car in the tour this year was a 1911 and the newest was made in 1927.

During the 5-day tour, the “T”s had dinner at Farmington’s North church and visited Phillips Historical Museum, Belgrade Lakes, the Stanley Museum in Kingfield, the Norlands, the wire bridge and the Sandy River and Rangeley Lakes Railroad.

The Model T, also called the “Tin Lizzie” was a Ford production which was manufactured from Oct. 1, 1908, to May 26, 1927. Fifteen million were made by Henry Ford in Detroit and Highland Park, Michigan. The self starter was made in 1919 in an effort to get more women driving as they would not have to use the hand crank on the front.

For many years the Model T only came in black and had interchangeable parts which kept costs town It had the longest production run of any vehicle until 1972 when the Volkswagen Beetle [Bug] surpassed it. Anderson also had a VW Bug about 1970.

Model T’s were initially sold for $850 in an effort to make a dependable and affordable vehicle for the average family. During the Great Depression the price dropped to $290. It is amazing that 100,000 are still in existence. So many have survived with the owner’s tender loving care.

These trips prove the Model T is more than just a vehicle to drive around the corner or in a parade. Ford wanted to put the nation and in fact the world on wheels, which he did.

