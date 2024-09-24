JAY – The 33rd Annual POW [Prisoners of War]/MIA [Missing in Action] Recognition Ceremony began with music by Alice and Paul Thompson, Ashley Dawson, and Dick Frazier who is a member of the Jay VFW [Veterans of Foreign Wars] and local American Legion Posts. They played a beautiful cover of “What a Wonderful World” by Louis Armstrong as well as a veteran version of the song “Hallelujah.”

The master of the ceremony was Jim Manter, judge advocate for VFW POST 3335, chaplain for AMVETS Post 33, US Navy, retired.

After the United Bikers of Maine arrived, riding across the POW/MIA Memorial Bridge and back, Manter said that the United Bikers attend the event every year “rain or shine,” and that they rode 18 miles, one for each Maine MIA of the Vietnam era. “The rumble of their engines draws attention to the upcoming ceremony,” he stated.

After the Pledge of Allegiance, veteran Chaplain Larry Bilodeau led the opening prayer. Ashley Dawson sang the National Anthem.

Sen. Susan Collins was unable to attend the event. Instead she sent a letter that Manter read aloud.

“Since the founding of our nation,” Collins wrote, “more than a half-million Americans have suffered the hardships of captivity as prisoners of war … Today, more than 80,000 Americans remain missing and unaccounted for, including 472 Maine heroes.”

Collins shared that the POW/MIA flag is the only flag, other than the American flag, to fly over the White House. “[…] our message is clear and unwavering,” Collins wrote. “You are not forgotten.”

Ryan Lorain, director of communications for Maine Bureau of Veterans Affairs, read about the event’s featured MIA, John Brooks, on behalf of Gov. Janet Mills.

Brooks grew up in Peru, Maine. He graduated from Woodstock High School. “On May 13, 1969,” Ryan read, “Brooks was the crew chief aboard one of three helicopters assigned the task of inserting Republic of Korea soldiers into Binh Dinh Province, South Vietnam. Unknown to him, it would be his last mission.”

Sgt. Brooks’ aircraft was hit and it spun and crashed. All of the American crewmembers’ bodies were found except for Brooks. He was reported MIA and remains unaccounted for today.

Afterward, Dawson sang a rendition of “Travelin’ Soldier” by The Chicks.

Tears were shed during the laying of the wreath ceremony. Guests of honor Rose Dyke of Canton and Juanita Craft of Livermore laid the wreath. Dyke was there in honor of her brother, John Brooks, who was the featured MIA. Craft honored her late husband, Charlie Craft, POW, Vietnam War, 878 days.

American Legion Auxiliary member Sheila Weed led the closing prayer. Audience members then joined Alice Thompson and company in their rendition of “God Bless America” as the sun set behind the POW/MIA Memorial Bridge.

The American Legion Veterans Post 33 Firing Squad fired three volleys in honor of the POWs and MIAs. And taps was performed on the bugle.

Manter spoke his final remarks, thanking everyone for coming and reminding them what it was for saying, “Until the last POW, MIA is returned, we will be their voice to let our nation know we have not forgotten them.”

After the ceremony, all were invited back to VFW Post 3335 in Jay for soup. The food went quick, as many more people attended than expected. Many spoke about how attendance was much greater than the previous year. Many smiles and laughs were shared over a warm meal.

