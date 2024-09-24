LIVERMORE — Hundreds of people were at Washburn-Norlands Living History Center [Norlands] on Saturday, Sept. 21. Some just wanted to look at the various farm and household items being put up for auction while others were hoping to purchase implements that would be useful in their business or just caught their eye.

Proceeds from the auction will go towards a major restoration project, Ashley Heyer, president of Washburn-Norlands Foundation, which oversees Norlands, said. Norlands tells the history of Israel Washburn, his wife, Martha and their 10 children who lived on the property. Their sons were most prominently known for being senators, foreign ministers, a war general, authors and successful business owners.

In December 2022, it was announced Norlands needed $3 million dollars to remain open. In March 2023, Renee Bonin, then president of Washburn-Norlands Foundation, which oversees the center, said over $140,000 in donations had been received.

That October Bonin said Sen. Susan Collins had selected Norlands for a $3.42 million CDS [Congressionally Directed Spending] grant to restore the 1883 Washburn Memorial Library and the 1828 Meeting House. The grant passed the Senate Appropriations Committee and was headed to the full Senate for a vote that fall.

In March the funding was awarded, which will also go towards building a new welcome center, gift shop and museum where a storage barn is now.

“We have many of the same things,” Bonin said of the decision to auction off some of the Norlands’ collections. “Five organs, 16 hay rakes, these things have been donated over the years. It seemed like a good time to clean house.”

A $150,000 challenge grant is also underway, Heyer said. “Every dollar will be matched,” she noted. Those funds will go towards bathrooms and the nature outdoors program being built, she stated. “We want to use every space efficiently,” she said. “We host weddings, offer adult programs as well.”

While Norlands was being cleaned out Billie Gammon’s scripts and programs were found, Heyer said. “They are incredibly relevant for today,” she noted. “The interns this summer worked to tell the story of the property and the town. Not just interpret, but understand the work life of native American’s on this property. The library is going to come alive. This is an incredible gift to the community as preserved as it was when the Washburn brothers built it.”

The Norlands has a very large textile collection, Bonin said. “We would like to take it out and show it,” she added.

Restoration of the church and other areas of the property are other projects planned or underway. The 400 acres have had some hiking trails added or improved. “We want people to feel like they are coming to a home and a town rather than a museum,” Heyer said. “People are really fascinated to see what happens on operational days, the school trips are the most exciting. Being dressed up is the most fun. We work here every day. The work we are doing here is remarkable.”

Abe Miller and his son, Atlee Miller of Livermore Falls were seen looking over farm machinery drawn by horses. They are part of the Amish community which operates Pasture Lane Farm Market. “Probably there are a few things here we could use,” Abe said. “More people are coming. I came partly out of curiosity, partly to see if there was anything useful. It is an interesting auction. You don’t come across this type of auction very often.”

Jim Posik of Turner was seen checking out another piece of equipment with Abe Miller and Mark Birtwell of Wayne. Posik said he was just looking for antiques and farm equipment. “We are from the pleasant past,” he noted.

Wife Joanne Posik said she was interested in the household items.

“It’s a good day for [an auction],” Ross Clair of Chesterville noted. “It is better than the heat we have had. We got over that.”

Betty Harris of Wilton said she was there to see what was being auctioned. “It will be interesting to see what some of this stuff goes for,” she added.

Ray Fleury and his daughter Kim, both of Jay talked with Tom Davidson of Fairfield who was looking for cider presses. “I am all about cider presses,” he noted.

Jesslyn Reed and her children Liam and Katie recently moved to Livermore Falls. “We wanted to take a peruse,” she said.

“We are really excited about telling more of the story of the Washburns and Livermore,” Heyer said. “This is an incredible community. It is the greatest story never told in Maine.”

Thoughts from the auctioneer

The Livermore Falls Advertiser spoke with auctioneer Jim Talbot of Charles M. Talbot Associates in Turner on Sunday afternoon.

“Overall the auction was well attended,” he said. “There were 110 bid numbers assigned. For today that is a lot of people. Things have changed.”

The biggest reason for the large attendance was that people had to come and look at the condition of things, Talbot noted. “Others came because they were curious to see about the Norlands,” he said. “The name means a great deal. People wanted to see what was being offered.”

The Amish communities were very helpful as they use horses in their farm work, Talbot stated. They don’t have phones, he noted. “We had passed out flyers to some Amish communities, friends of ours reached out that way,” he said.

A few lots sold for $5, $10 was probably the average low bid, Talbot indicated. “We sold a red wheelbarrow for $400, a blanket box for $450, three bed boards for $300, and a pole cart for $700,” he said. “An 1883 Fisher blacksmith anvil went for $800, a generator for $775.”

Talbot said Bonin told him she received some pushback about the auction. “Norlands kept eight different horse drawn pieces of equipment,” he said. “They are not giving up that end of their operation, not deserting that aspect. They need to find a place to store that equipment, make room, not keep things that aren’t being used.”

Norlands has a horse on site, Talbot noted. “Long term plans include those pieces that were retained,” he added.

