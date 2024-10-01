JAY – Reports of prop money being used as legal tender at local business are starting to pop up. The first business to report this was Paris Farmer’s Union after someone used a counterfeit $100 bill to pay. The person is still unidentified as of now.

Chief Richard E. Caton IV at the Jay Police Department said that the fake bills originated from one or more children who’s parents purchased prop money on Amazon and Temu for them to play with. Caton specified that purchasing the fake currency is not a crime, but it is the intent to use it as legal tender that is the crime.

Caton said that the department had been receiving reports from teachers and principals at Spruce Mountain Elementary school as well as Mt. Blue Middle School that the counterfeit bills had been going around the schools.

The police department posted an announcement warning businesses to be wary of the circulation of fake currency in a Facebook post on September 21. They are currently still investigating.

