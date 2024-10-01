LIVERMORE — Behavior issues this year at Spruce Mountain Elementary School in Jay were discussed during the Regional School Unit 73 board of directors meeting on Thursday night, Sept. 26.

“Behavior has been a challenge this year,” Principal Pat St. Clair said. “We have had 61 majors, 34 minors. Last year I didn’t suspend a kid until Oct. 2. This year I have already suspended seven kids – four third graders and three fourth graders and I suspended one for striking a teacher.”

In an email on Monday, St. Clair provided additional information about the two categories. “A minor referral is any interfering behavior that does not initially qualify as a major behavior, which you have unsuccessfully addressed at least three times,” he shared. “A major referral is any behavior that is explicitly unsafe or is intended to create harm in themself or another.” Additionally a major referral is associated with “any “chronic” behavior, as defined as three minor write-ups for the same behavior in a one month period,” the information indicated.

Related Chairman Bob Staples resigns from RSU 73 board of directors to form nonprofit

“I am really disappointed in the numbers,” Director Elaine Fitzgerald of Jay said during the meeting.

Superintendent Scott Albert said the administrative team would continue to work on the issues. “We suspended students because that behavior will not be tolerated,” he stated.

In other business, new director Danielle Brotherton of Jay was introduced and new officers were elected.

The new director and officers were needed after Chairman Bob Staples announced his resignation at the last meeting. He will be devoting his time to creating a non-profit to educate about brain disorders.

Friday morning Jay Town Manager said Danielle Brotherton of Jay was selected to replace Staples at the Select Board meeting Sept. 23. “Lee Ann Dalessandro nominated her,” LaFreniere said. “Lee Ann based it on the last vote, the fact she was next in line with the highest number of votes.”

Director Don Emery of Livermore Falls, who had been vice chair, was unanimously elected chair. Director Holly Morris of Livermore was unanimously voted vice chair.

Copy the Story Link