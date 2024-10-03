NEW SHARON — Children recently had the opportunity to explore fire trucks, police cars, and construction vehicles up close at the Touch A Truck event held at Cape Cod Hill School. Hosted by the school’s Parent Teacher Organization [PTO], the event attracted over 100 attendees, offering children the chance to climb behind the wheel of various emergency and construction vehicles while interacting with the volunteers who operate them.

The trucks and vehicles were on display, and children were not only encouraged to touch the trucks but also to sit behind the wheel and explore the interiors. Some children even sat in the backseat of the police car to experience what that was like. Music played in the background, and face painting was available for those who wanted to participate.

Elizabeth Tracy, a parent and PTO member, highlighted the importance of events like Touch a Truck for the community. “I think community events, especially in small towns, are important to bring community of all ages together,” Tracy said. “I also believe that hosting free events opens the door for all to attend without the stress of spending extra money.”

The event featured volunteers from the local community, including members of the New Sharon Fire Department and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Brad Couture, a firefighter with the New Sharon Fire Department, and Franklin County Sheriff’s Officer Andrew Morgan were among those present to answer children’s questions.

Tracy noted that allowing children to interact with these vehicles has educational value. “I think giving children the opportunity to see these vehicles up close not only opens their minds to future jobs, but also, if there was ever the need for a safety vehicle … they will have seen them in a positive environment and potentially not be as scared,” she explained.

The event was well-received by attendees, including 5-year-old Brian Lopez, a kindergartener and his 2-year-old sister Lyra, who attended with their parent Kai Lopez. Alexander Tourtelotte, another kindergartener, also enjoyed the event with his family.

Advertisement

Tracy expressed her gratitude to the volunteers, stating, “I am so thankful for each and every one of our volunteers that came out on this beautiful day to make our event so successful. Because of them, our community is a better place.”

In addition to the Touch A Truck event, the school recently completed its cereal drive, which aimed to collect 100 boxes of cereal for the school’s before and after care programs as well as the school’s food pantry. The boxes were used to create a domino display during an assembly and then distributed to benefit children in need.

Looking ahead, the PTO has more events planned, including their annual Trunk–or–Treat on Halloween night at Cape Cod Hill School from 5 –7 p.m., and a community ziti dinner scheduled for November. December will bring the school’s annual winter festival, featuring festive activities and a Polar Express-themed story time.

Copy the Story Link