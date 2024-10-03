FARMINGTON – People gathered inside the Emery Arts Center at the University of Maine at Farmington [UMF] on Thursday, Sept. 26, to complete voter registration and enjoy live music.

Singer-songwriter Ruth Hill of Farmington opened the event with some political covers as well as some original songs. Hill introduced one of her original songs joking that she felt “homicidal” around the time of the 2016 presidential election. “Everything felt divided and serious. I didn’t feel much joy,” she said. “I wrote this song to invite joy back into my life.”

The song was played on the banjo, featuring the lyrics, “hey joy, won’t you come back around now, won’t you come home. I’m saving you a seat at the table.”

For her last song Hill invited her friend Frank Giampietro on stage to perform “Democracy” by Leonard Cohen with her.

After the first performance, UMF President Joseph McDonnell spoke on the importance of voting, saying “they say death is the great equalizer, but voting is also an equalizer. Everyone gets one vote.”

McDonnell said that young people may determine the future of this country before introducing UMF Student Senate President Connor Malone. Malone encouraged the audience to register and vote as well.

Maine Governor Janet Mills spoke next, explaining the ease of voting with absentee ballots. She explained the origin of Maine’s absentee ballot boxes, saying that when there was high demand for them in 2020, she approached Maine Source Machining Co. who quickly made ballot boxes to supply the state’s need.

Mills expressed that absentee voting is for anyone who wants to vote early. “You don’t know what’s going to happen November fifth,” she said. Maybe inclement weather will make it too dangerous to go out to the polls, she said.

“We make it so easy to vote in Maine because that’s the democratic way,” said Mills.

Mills shared that at age 18, 19, and 20 she wasn’t allowed to vote. The legal voting age was 21 until 1971 when it was lowered to 18. People were at war getting killed, dying for their country and they weren’t allowed to vote, she said.

Mills also said that she was part of the push to bring back same day registration in 2011.

She also expressed the importance of getting out to vote this election season, saying that one person’s vote could make the difference in the presidential election.

“Whoever you’re for,” Mills said. “Get out and vote.”

To close out the event, The Chicken Street Band performed some original songs.

