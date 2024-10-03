FARMINGTON — Regional School Unit 9 Superintendent Christian Elkington has requested a budget workshop with the school board and district administration to discuss aligning the upcoming budget process with the district’s strategic plan, citing concerns over financial challenges in the year ahead.

“I am asking the board to set up another meeting; to have a discussion about the process, to look at moving it earlier and to talk about the connection of the budget with the strategic plan,” Elkington explained.

He said the purpose of the workshop would be for the board, district administration, and the finance director to have an open discussion about the budget and its alignment with the district’s goals. “It is a budget workshop to have the freedom to have a discussion,” Elkington stated. He noted that board workshops are not open to the public.

Elkington emphasized the need to begin discussions earlier due to the expected difficulty in balancing the budget. “This is going to be an extremely difficult budget,” he said. “You added a lot of things in this year’s budget, and I don’t see how we are going to be able to afford all those things.” He urged the board to focus on the strategic plan and warned of the financial challenges ahead. “Something tells me that [an increase of] 10-12% is not going to pass,” he said, referencing potential budget concerns from community members.

Board Director Gloria McGraw of Farmington raised concerns about the timing of the proposed meeting, asking if a one-hour session would be sufficient. Elkington agreed that a more extended discussion was necessary, and the board settled on a meeting Oct. 21 from 6–7:30 p.m.

Elkington also announced that the board would tour the Bjorn Center at Mt. Blue Middle School Oct. 8, with Principal James Black and Vice Principal Katie Duchesne leading the tour. The board meeting will follow at 6:45 p.m.

During the meeting, Elkington noted that committee meetings scheduled for Nov. 5 would be postponed to Nov. 19 to accommodate the election and other events.

In other news, Richard Wilde, coach of the Blue Crew Robotics Team, announced his resignation after 10 years of service. “The reason I am doing it at this time is because I found another coach,” Wilde said. “I still love the team, I’m still going to be part of the team, but let somebody else take over the leadership role.” Wilde nominated Katie Joseph as his successor. He emphasized the importance of continuity in leadership and expressed his desire for the team to thrive after his departure.

Chair Dorothy “Dee” Robinson thanked Wilde for his dedication, saying, “Thank you for your service on this team. And leading them through so many great challenges and rewards.”

Wilde credited the students for the team’s success. “I am just the front for the team. They do all the work,” he said.

In other business, Principal Carol Keisman highlighted the Cape Cod Hill School’s recent participation in community school coordinator month and the achievement of securing both the Community School Grant and the First 10 Grant, totaling approximately $150,000. First 10 Schools and Communities are partnerships between school districts, elementary schools, early childhood programs, and community partners focused on improving the education and care of young children and their families. Robinson congratulated Keisman and the team for their efforts.

