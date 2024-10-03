FARMINGTON — On Friday, Oct. 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the American Legion will host a community resource fair at Roderick-Crosby Post 28 on the corner of Middle and High streets.

The fair will have a multitude of resource providers for veterans to access as well as representatives from the University of Maine at Farmington and the Farmington Police Department.

The fair will also include hiring events for different companies and safety demonstrations from the officers at the police department. A Quilts of Valor wrapping ceremony will also take place at the event.

For more information, keep up with event Facebook page or contact Jennifer Bowser-Kimble at 603-730-7597.

