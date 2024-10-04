WILTON — The Select Board on Tuesday discussed plans to offer parking for all-terrain vehicles and snowmobiles on its property on Munson Road, known locally as the “snow dump,” near the Whistle Stop Trail crossing.

Select Board Vice Chairperson Mike Wells and Selectman David Leavitt previously met with John Masse, foreman of the Public Works Department, and others to decide on a town-owned property that would work for parking.

Wilton is no longer a manufacturing town, but it can be a recreational town, Leavitt said during the Select Board meeting.

The intent is to try to make the town more “recreational friendly,” he said.

The town has many recreational offerings, including parks, ponds, playgrounds and more.

The property that is planned to become a parking lot is a dirt-covered lot across from a wood yard and adjacent to 51 Munson Road. The location is intended to give easier access to the trail.

Leavitt and Wells plan to work in collaboration with the Western Maine ATV Club and Temple Trail Riders ATV Club.

Leavitt said that Masse will do some training with the public works crew on grading at the lot.

In other business, the Select Board voted to approve an on-premise license for the restaurant Salt & Pepper and Sugar Too on U.S. Route 2, and renewed a cannabis license for MarijuanaVille on Bryant Road.

The board also voted to renew junkyard permits for Haggan Enterprises of Farmington and Michael Stickney of Wilton.

The Select Board’s approval for a junkyard permit for Collins Enterprises at 445 U.S. Route 2 is contingent on two sections of fence that were taken down temporarily for construction. The fence is required by state law.

Code Enforcement Officer Gary Judkins said he would tell owner Rick Collins he needs to put the rest of the fence back up.

The board also voted to have board Chairperson Tiffany Maiuri to be the second signer on checks until the new human resources and finance director begins work in mid-October. Town Manager Maria Greeley said she has hired new staff for the position.

Currently, Greeley is the only authorized signer of checks since Linda Bureau, deputy treasurer, retired on Aug. 30 after working nearly 20 years for the town. Greeley requested a second signer for internal control purposes and the Androscoggin Bank suggested the chairperson of the Select Board do it, Greeley said.

Following an executive session, no action was taken on a police collective bargaining agreement.

