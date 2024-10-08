AUGUSTA — On Tuesday, Oct. 1, Robert “Bob” Staples of Jay announced the formation of the Brett M. Staples Brain Disorder Awareness Coalition at a press conference at the State House in Augusta. Sgt. Aaron Skolfield from Sagadohoc County and former state legislator John Nutting of Leeds were also at the conference to increase awareness of Progressive Treatment Program [PTP], a state mental health program that is not well known.

They contend the use of PTP to seize Robert Card’s firearms could have prevented the Lewiston mass shooting last October.

Staples resigned as chair of the Regional School Unit 73 board of directors on Sept. 12.

“The purpose of the nonprofit is to address the problems of mental disorders and the impact they have on individuals, families, communities and law enforcement,” Staples said. “Brain disorders are not well understood and their impacts are not often known until after a tragic event.”

“On Tuesday, Aug. 6, our son, Brett, was tragically killed by being struck by a train,” Staples said. “Brett suffered from schizoaffective disorder. His mother and I tried for years to get him help but help wasn’t there.”

Staples said eight days afterwards, Nutting told him about PTP which might have helped Brett. “No one told us about PTP,” Staples noted. “Two years ago, Brett went out in negative 20 degrees weather, in stocking feet. He got severe frostbite, he lost half of one foot, half a toe on the other. Brett was clearly a danger to himself.”

Brett had been in several hospitals, none of which told the Staples about PTP, Staples said. “We do not blame [them] for not telling us, as the problem lies with the failed policies of Gov. Janet Mills’ administration,” Staples said.

PTP was enacted into law in 2003 by Nutting and Peter Mills, was strengthened by the legislature in 2010, Staples noted on Sept. 12. “The people who, by legislation, can make a referral to the court to enter someone with a brain disorder and are dangerous to themselves or others include law enforcement and those in the medical field,” he said then. “I have spoken to many in both fields who have never heard of the program.”

On Oct. 1 Staples said he and his wife, Shannon were forming the nonprofit to raise the public’s awareness and train designated referrers to increase the likelihood that someone suffering from brain disorders stay on their treatment plan. “Brain disorders are not well understood,” Staples noted. He shared the four goals of the nonprofit:

Educating families of patients on the causes and impacts of brain disorders.

Informing law enforcement personnel of ways to assist people with brain disorders, members of the community.

Informing and educating law enforcement and crisis personnel of options under Maine law to address behaviors related to brain disorders.

Advocating for policies, laws and programs to address problems associated with brain disorders.

This past year the Maine State Legislature voted unanimously to fund PTP, Staples said in September.

Nutting said funding initially was to be paid for in house through the Department of Health and Human Services. When a $226,000 fiscal note was attached, it killed the bill, he noted.

Many people with brain disorders do not realize they need treatment, Nutting said. In a 1997 study done by Attorney General Janet Mills the number one recommendation was to use PTP more, he noted.

