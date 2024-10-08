CHESTERVILLE — The Chesterville Select Board met Oct. 3 to discuss tax foreclosures, employee reviews, and an update on Federal Emergency Management Agency funding.

During the meeting, Treasurer Erin Norton provided an update on tax delinquency notices, which will be sent out in early December. “I first look at every account, who is making regular payments and who is not,” Norton said. “I include a letter that says, ‘get in touch with me to work this out’.”

Foreclosure procedures were also discussed, with Chair Eric Hilton questioning the efficacy of pursuing unpaid taxes. Norton emphasized the board’s flexibility in working with residents, stating, “We have historically let people make payment agreements, using Bill Pay. Then they are not trying to remember, which is the hard part.”

The board also acknowledged the receipt of $68,000 in Federal Emergency Management Agency [FEMA] funds for road repairs. “The first round of FEMA money came in. It goes to roads, but people voted specifically that certain portions of the money will go toward agreed-upon items,” Norton explained.

In other news, the Recreation committee presented an estimate from Hammond Lumber to purchase an 8×16 foot shed for approximately $3,600, plus a delivery fee. The plan is to place the shed on a cement circle pad, which they intend to purchase as early as next week. The board voted to approve the committee’s expenditure of $3,600 for the shed at a discounted rate.

Additionally, the board rescinded its recent adoption of general assistance appendices due to a procedural oversight and scheduled a new hearing for two weeks later.

The next Select Board meeting will be held Nov. 14.

