FARMINGTON – The first ever Greater Franklin County Reader’s Choice Award ceremony took place on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at the University of Maine at Farmington [UMF].

Lisa DeSisto, CEO and publisher Maine Trust for Local News [METLN], made the introduction at the event, saying that there were over 7,800 votes cast to determine the winners of the awards. DeSisto said that the votes were cast by readers, customers, and fans and that the winners “represent the best of Franklin County.”

DeSisto gave a shout out to Franklin Savings Bank, a large sponsor of the event, thanking them for their long partnership. She also thanked UMF and the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce for their partnership in the event before inviting Derek Hayes, executive vice president and chief lending officer at Franklin Savings Bank, to the podium to speak.

Hayes said that he feels that Franklin Savings Bank, the local news publications, and the local businesses featured at the ceremony “share common bonds.” “[We’re] both committed to building community over time,” said Hayes.

Hayes shared that he felt grateful to play a role in local businesses, saying that the bank is there for them being “someone to count on when you need them.”

METLN Group Vice President Allison McCann spoke next. She encouraged the award winners to “post and boast,” to share the results and celebrate their achievements. McCann also shared that the winners would have access to digital award badges that they could add to their media, like their email signature for example.

Advertisement

METLN Event Coordinator Ashley Aquilina handed out the award plaques to the winners as METLN Business Development Manager Molly Yakas, Sales Representative Matt Geurette, Regional Advertising Sales & Development Director Mike Blanchet, Publisher Jody Jalbert, and Group Vice President Allison McCann took turns announcing the winners.

The 42 category winners included these Jay businesses:

My Dad’s Place for Best Brewery and Pub and Best Family Restaurant.

Spruce Mountain Ski Slope for Best Ski Area.

Spruce Mountain Pharmacy Inc. for Best Pharmacy

Hilltop Collision Center for Best Automobile Service.

OTIS Federal Credit Union for Best Credit Union.

All attendees at the event were offered an advance reader’s copy of the special section dedicated to the award winners that was designed by Creative Assistant Lindsey Frappier. The section will appear in upcoming print editions of the Livermore Falls Advertiser, Franklin Journal, Sun Journal, and Rangeley Highlander.

Copy the Story Link