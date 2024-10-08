RUMFORD — The polling location for the upcoming Nov. 5 vote will be in the Puiia Gymnasium at Mountain Valley High School.

Town Clerk Beth Bellegarde from polling hours will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and everything else will remain the same.

There will also be a ballot, which will be blank, but with spaces for six write-ins for the Rumford Charter Commission. Three people were appointed for the nine-person board — Frank DiConzo, Jeff Gilbert and Sammie Sax — but no one took out papers for the one-year elected positions.

DiConzo said Thursday that the mission for the commission is to look at the entire Town Charter, “get rid of the gray matter that’s in there, everything that’s questionable, and look at things that could be changed to help the town to do its business easier and more efficiently, and look at its coordinator with our ordinances, too.”

He said the changes would be submitted to the Select Board, with the goal of seeking voter approval at the annual town meeting next June, which he admitted is an agressive timeline.

DiConzo said the commission might meet twice a month. “A lot of it can be done via email or text in between those times when we meet.”

He believes he’s found three people who would accept being part of the volunteer board and will write their names on the ballot. DiConzo said he will also write their names in as well.

DiConzo said that by state law, Rumford cannot do this with a charter commission of fewer than nine people.

FMI: contact Frank DiConzo at fdiconzo@rumfordme.org.

