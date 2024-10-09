AUGUSTA — New Ventures Maine is offering free workshops and classes statewide in October in three program areas: career building, starting businesses, and financial education. NVME’s redesigned website provides information about classes, instructors, and locations as well as individual coaching and matched savings programs.
Upcoming classes include [partial list]:
Build your career
· My next career move [self-paced].
· Building confidence [one-hour online workshop].
Start your business
· Tax readiness for the self-employed [one-hour workshop].
· Build your business website [six sessions].
· Bookkeeping solutions [one-hour workshop.
Manage your money
· Matched savings information session [one-hour workshop].
· My money works [five sessions].
· Let’s talk about credit [one-hour workshop].
A schedule of free workshops and classes is regularly updated and accessible online.
To learn more and choose a class that’s right for you, visit newventuresmaine.org or call 207-621-3440.
