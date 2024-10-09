AUGUSTA — New Ventures Maine is offering free workshops and classes statewide in October in three program areas: career building, starting businesses, and financial education. NVME’s redesigned website provides information about classes, instructors, and locations as well as individual coaching and matched savings programs.

Upcoming classes include [partial list]:

Build your career

· My next career move [self-paced].

· Building confidence [one-hour online workshop].

Start your business

· Tax readiness for the self-employed [one-hour workshop].

· Build your business website [six sessions].

· Bookkeeping solutions [one-hour workshop.

Manage your money

· Matched savings information session [one-hour workshop].

· My money works [five sessions].

· Let’s talk about credit [one-hour workshop].

A schedule of free workshops and classes is regularly updated and accessible online.

To learn more and choose a class that’s right for you, visit newventuresmaine.org or call 207-621-3440.

