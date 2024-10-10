WILTON — The Planning Board has scheduled a public hearing Thursday on an application for a drive-through Dunkin’ coffee and doughnut shop at 392 U.S. Route 2 across from the Logger’s Den.

The hearing on the site plan review application is scheduled for 7 p.m. downstairs at the Town Office.

Ardent Ventures of Acton, Massachusetts, is proposing to demolish a one-story building and replace it with the shop, according to Code Enforcement Officer Gary Judkins.

The company has a purchase and sale agreement with property owner Melissa Ellis of Wilton.

The proposed hours of operation are 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., according to the application.

The proposals calls for seven parking spaces.

The building will use public water and sewage disposal.

If the board approves the permit, Ardent Ventures wants to start construction in early spring or summer, Judkins said.

