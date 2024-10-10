WILTON — The Planning Board has scheduled a public hearing Thursday on an application for a drive-through Dunkin’ coffee and doughnut shop at 392 U.S. Route 2 across from the Logger’s Den.
The hearing on the site plan review application is scheduled for 7 p.m. downstairs at the Town Office.
Ardent Ventures of Acton, Massachusetts, is proposing to demolish a one-story building and replace it with the shop, according to Code Enforcement Officer Gary Judkins.
The company has a purchase and sale agreement with property owner Melissa Ellis of Wilton.
The proposed hours of operation are 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., according to the application.
The proposals calls for seven parking spaces.
The building will use public water and sewage disposal.
If the board approves the permit, Ardent Ventures wants to start construction in early spring or summer, Judkins said.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Sun Journal account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.