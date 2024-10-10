Ardent Ventures of Acton, Massachusetts, is proposing to buy this building at 392 U.S. Route 2 in Wilton, demolish it and build a drive-through Dunkin’ coffee and donut shop. The Wilton Planning Board has set a public hearing on a site plan review application for 7 p.m. Thursday at the Town Office. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal

WILTON — The Planning Board has scheduled a public hearing Thursday on an application for a drive-through Dunkin’ coffee and doughnut shop at 392 U.S. Route 2 across from the Logger’s Den.

The hearing on the site plan review application is scheduled for 7 p.m. downstairs at the Town Office.

Ardent Ventures of Acton, Massachusetts, is proposing to demolish a one-story building and replace it with the shop, according to Code Enforcement Officer Gary Judkins.

The company has a purchase and sale agreement with property owner Melissa Ellis of Wilton.

The proposed hours of operation are 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., according to the application.

The proposals calls for seven parking spaces.

The building will use public water and sewage disposal.

If the board approves the permit, Ardent Ventures wants to start construction in early spring or summer, Judkins said.

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Sun Journal account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.

filed under:
Wilton Maine

Related Stories
Latest Articles