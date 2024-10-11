FARMINGTON — Just in time for Halloween, ArtsFarmington is hosting a special screening of the classic silent horror film “Phantom of the Opera,” featuring Lon Chaney as Erik, the Phantom. The event will take place Oct. 27 at 6 p.m. at the Emery Community Arts Center.

Lon Chaney, renowned for his mastery in portraying tortured and afflicted characters, stars as Erik, a disfigured and masked figure who dwells beneath the Paris Opera House. The plot revolves around Erik’s fixation on a young opera singer, whom he guides in her pursuit of stardom, albeit with ominous undertones.

Adding to the ambiance, the film will be accompanied by Doug Protsik on old-time piano. Doug Protsik is known for his skill in providing musical accompaniment to silent movies and various events, including several hosted by ArtsFarmington. His expertise extends to fiddling, and he serves as the director of Maine Fiddle Camp.

Admission to the event is $15, with free entry for those aged 18 and under, as well as UMF students [through our Arts Inspire Youth program, funded through the generosity of the Maine Community Foundation and Onion Foundation]. Due to expected high demand, it is advisable to purchase tickets in advance online at www.artsfarmington.org although a limited number will be available at the door. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

The event is made possible by ArtsFarmington, an affiliate of the University of Maine at Farmington, with support from the Onion Foundation and Maine Community Foundation. All are welcome, with a flexible payment option ensuring accessibility for everyone interested in experiencing this classic horror masterpiece in a unique setting.

