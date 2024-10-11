FARMINGTON — MaineHealth Franklin Hospital will proudly serve as the starting point for this year’s “Bikers for Behavioral Health” ride on Saturday, Oct. 19. The 185-mile benefit motorcycle ride, organized by Maine Behavioral Healthcare [soon to be rebranded as MaineHealth Behavioral Health], aims to raise awareness and much-needed funds for behavioral health services across Maine and New Hampshire.

Riders will depart from MaineHealth Franklin Hospital at 10:30 a.m., embarking on a scenic journey through the mountain regions of both states, with planned pit stops at MaineHealth Stephens Hospital in Norway, ME, and MaineHealth Memorial Hospital in North Conway, NH, before concluding with a destination celebration at Spring Harbor Hospital in Westbrook, ME.

“I deeply appreciate the motorcycle community for its generous support of behavioral health. I am excited to join the ride to help raise awareness and support for these critical services in Maine and New Hampshire,” said Kelly Barton, president of Maine Behavioral Healthcare. “This is a perfect example of how we are working together so our communities are the healthiest in America.”

Maine Behavioral Healthcare plays a vital role in serving the residents of Franklin County and beyond, offering support to individuals and families facing mental health challenges. Proceeds from the event will directly benefit these services, ensuring that community members in need receive the care they deserve.

“Our local community is proud to be the starting point for this incredible event,” said Keith Holley, senior director of operations at MaineHealth Franklin Hospital. “This ride is more than just a journey through the mountains, it represents our collective commitment to ensuring that mental health services are accessible and available to all who need them in our communities. This ride gives us an opportunity to come together, raise awareness, and make a difference.”

Registration for the event begins at 9:30 a.m. with a $50 fee per bike/rider and an additional $50 per passenger. The day will wrap up with a celebration from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Spring Harbor in Westbrook, featuring live music, food, and raffle prizes. All proceeds will go towards supporting behavioral health initiatives throughout Maine and New Hampshire.

For more information, to register, or to donate, visit mainehealth.org/letsride.

For sponsorship inquiries, please contact Cornell Stinson at 207-661-6667 or via email at cornell.stinson@mainehealth.org.

