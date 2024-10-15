REGION – Are you looking for spooky, family-friendly fun? Or maybe even thrilling, scare-your-socks-off terror? Well, you’re in luck! There are a lot of Halloween events happening in the area. Here is a list of upcoming events in order of where and when they are taking place.

Jay:

Oct. 24, Movie Night from 4-6 p.m. at Jay-Niles Memorial Library. The feature film will be Disney’s Hocus Pocus.

Oct. 26, Kids Halloween Boo Bash from 10 a.m. to noon hosted by the Jay Recreation Committee at French Falls Park. Wear your costumes for this exciting event that will offer activities such as a scavenger hunt, cookie decorating, and field games!

Oct. 28, Pumpkin Carving and Movie at 3 p.m. at Gigi’s Pizzaroni. Come carve a pumpkin and make your own pizza before the movie.

Oct. 31, Trunk or Treat from 4-6 p.m. at Jay-Niles Memorial Library.

Livermore Falls:

Oct. 31, Trunk or Treat from 5-7 p.m. at the Livermore Falls Town Office.

Livermore:

Oct. 26, Haunted Harvest Day 1-7:30 p.m. at Washburn Norlands Living History Center. A Victorian funeral experience, spooky literary reading, games, refreshments, and more!

Oct. 27, Trunk or Treat 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Brettun’s Variety. Candy, games, prizes and costume contest! The Livermore Fire Department will be there as well.

Wilton:

Oct 18, 19, 25, 26, Halls of Horror at 128 Weld rd. 7-10 p.m. $25 admission with VIP packages available. Multiple levels of terror to experience.

Oct. 26, Halloween Party at Cannatopia. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. enjoy food, beverages, music, and more. Costume contest to be held. Rain date: Oct. 27.

Oct. 31, Trunk or Treat Costume Parade on Main st. 4-6 p.m. Decorate your vehicle and wear your costumes for this Halloween parade! Cars, trucks, and trailers welcome. Remain inside your vehicle for candy to be delivered to you.

Fayette:

Oct. 26, Trunk or Treat at Starling Hall. From 2-4 p.m. there will be popcorn and drinks available and a story time will take place inside the hall. There will be a “mad scientist lab” in the basement and a contest for car decorations.

Chesterville:

Oct. 31, Trunk or Treat from 4-6 p.m. at the Town Office. Free event sponsored by the North Chesterville Extension Homemakers.

