FARMINGTON — The Farmington Public Library will be hosting a presentation by Maine Forest Service Entomologist Colleen Teerling on the topic of the invasive emerald ash borer and how it is affecting the ash tree population in Maine. The discussion will take place on Oct. 23 at 6 p.m. in the Holman Room of the Farmington Public Library.

The emerald ash borer [EAB] may be a small pest, not even the size of a penny, but an infestation of them has devastating consequences for the ash tree that they take up residence in. Ash trees are important for many reasons. They are considered a cultural icon for the Wabanaki people who commonly use brown ash for basket weaving. It is also a valuable timber species for its strength, durability, and natural finish and you will find it lining many city streets helping shade from extreme heat.

Teerling will help inform us how to navigate saving the remaining population of ash trees in Maine and discuss important topics such as control, mitigation, and identification. She will also answer general questions from the community.

Please join us to learn how to fight against the invasion of the emerald ash borer. Light refreshment will be provided by the library and this event is free and open to the public.

