FARMINGTON — Mary Ryan will be honored from 3-5 p.m. Oct 23 for over 40 years of service to Everyone’s Resource Depot. The event will be held in room 012 in the Education Center which is on the lower level across from the depot and accessible from Lincoln Street.

Everyone’s Resource Depot set up shop in the basement of University of Maine at Farmington’s Education Center to the delight of the region’s thrifty crafters – children and educators alike. “For most of its existence, Mary Ryan has served as the nonprofit’s coordinator, helping patrons find inspiration and materials for objects of art among myriad thing and stuff that are ready and waiting [and incredibly inexpensive] for creative use,” Mark Glass said.

To attend/reserve a spot call 207-491-5770. Light refreshments will be served.

