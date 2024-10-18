To the Editor:

I am proud to lend my support for Stephan Bunker as the best candidate for the House of representatives for Farmington and Chesterville.

I have had the pleasure of serving with Steve on the Board of Selectmen, with his extensive experience as an elected official it was always reassuring to call upon his sense of judgment in challenging issues. I watched him demonstrate his skills at gaining compromise, which often led to 5-0 votes on our agenda. He was always the gentleman, showing deep listening skills, patience during hearings, and respect for varied opinions. We should be very proud that he was Franklin County’s first President of the Maine Municipal Association.

I also know Steve as a proud veteran, having served 3 years in the US Army as an MP K-9 Handler, later joining the US Coast Guard Reserves, serving for another 23 years, retiring as a Lt. Commander. He and I have shared leadership in our local American Legion Post, helping to advance the causes of veterans in need.

His commitment to his community led to the American Legion of Maine awarding him their annual Humanitarian of the Year at their convention.

Steve has all the personal qualities and demonstrated leadership experience we should expect of someone who would represent us in Augusta. He will show a bipartisan approach, reach across the aisle to seek true progress. Civility will be his motto.

He’s always been there for us, and he always will.

Matthew Smith

Farmington

