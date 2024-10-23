To the Editor:

Congressman Jared Golden supported the slaughter of tens of thousands of babies in Gaza. He was paid $406,371 in blood money from Netan-Yahoo’s AIPAC.

Golden didn’t have the courage to defend the babies in Gaza himself. And he voted to censure the only Palestinian American in Congress, Rashida Tlaib [D-MI], who did have that courage.

Golden has even refused to support the first Asian American candidate for President in his own Party. Golden says Trump’s election would be no big deal and supports Trump’s sales tax type tariffs on the goods we buy that will increase inflation.

Jared Golden is a very bad man who many insiders think wants to run statewide for Governor in 2026.

Democrats should leave the CD2 race blank. Jared Golden isn’t fit for public office.

Jared Golden would be as incompetent a governor as he is a congressman.

Bob Jean

Lubec

