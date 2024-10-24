FARMINGTON — The 2024-2025 National Commander of the American Legion James “Jim” LaCoursiere Jr. visited Farmington’s Roderick-Crosby American Legion Post 28 on Thursday, Oct. 17.

‘Tell them to start placing band-aids on a serious wound’ James LaCoursiere, Jr.

National Executive Committee member Lloyd Woods introduced LaCoursiere, saying that he was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, and that in late August, he was elected as the 105th National Commander at the National Convention in New Orleans, Louisiana. Woods also shared that LaCoursiere is a member of Post 91 in Moosup, Connecticut and that he also served as the Connecticut State Commander.

LaCoursiere spoke about his main campaign, saying that it has always been about Americ”consistency.” He said that many times what the American Legion sees with a new National Commander, is all of the changes that they plan to make. LaCoursiere shared that this can cause hard transitions and that by the time people adjust to one National Commander, the next one comes and changes everything again.

LaCoursiere shared that his biggest mission is the Be The One project. This American Legion project provides resources and trainings to promote mental health in veterans, encouraging people to “be the one to save a veteran’s life.”

LaCoursiere said that the goal is to de-stigmatize mental health. He encourages people to use their “ears, eyes, mouth, and hearts,” to listen to veterans, and be straightforward. “Ask them, ‘are you considering hurting yourself, killing yourself?'” said LaCoursiere. He also shared the veterans crisis line, 988 as well as the text line 838255.

He asked for help getting Congress to pass a budget.

LaCoursiere said that he had “LUV” for the American Legion and for the USA, explaining that LUV stands for loyalty, unity, and valor. He explained that although his title is National Commander, he doesn’t command anything, that he is the face and voice of American Legion veterans and their families.

LaCoursiere said that his next stop was a post in Burlington, Vermont, and that he would visit Orlando and Tampa, Florida, afterward to look at the damage caused from the recent storms. He said that he wants the Legion to know that they are there for them, to work shoulder to shoulder with them. He presented a license plate and a headshot as a gift to Post 28.

Farmington Vice Commander Stephan Bunker talked about the post, explaining that it is small but powerful. He discussed the many fundraisers held for the post and the community, thanking Auxiliary member Rita Smith for her help and hard work. Especially with the Christmas gift program where Smith puts together donated gifts for veterans to give to family members if they might have a hard time getting out to shop themselves.

Bunker also mentioned Brian Ellis who helped connect the University of Maine at Farmington [UMF] with the veteran community, telling of the upcoming UMF veterans luncheon and the new veterans dormitories.

Bunker spoke about how the post has a program to teach flag etiquette to children in the community, that he hopes to see kids saluting the flag, becoming role models for the rest of the community. He said that there is a strong relationship between Post 28 and the community, and that he hopes to strengthen it by pulling more veterans in, especially younger people.

Bunker gifted LaCoursiere a whoopie pie and a jug of maple syrup. He received maple syrup earlier that morning as well during his visit to George Bunten Post #10 in Livermore Falls, and seeing as his next stop was Vermont, it seems he is set for delicious breakfasts in the near future.

Bunker also called up Maine State Commander Patricia “Tricia” Thurston to receive a gift as well. Thurston received two jars of homemade pickles.

