FARMINGTON — Two New York men are accused of having 115 pounds of marijuana in the back of van after they were stopped Monday for allegedly speeding on Fairbanks Road, Deputy Police Chief Shane Cote said Thursday.

“They had a large quality of marijuana in the vehicle,” Cote said.

Police arrested were Jianlan Huang, 53, of Staten Island, New York, and Xuefeng Huang, 53, of Brooklyn, New York, both on one count of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs.

Sgt. Jonathan Parker made the stop Monday afternoon on Fairbanks Road, also known as state Route 4, assisted by Sgt. Ethan Boyd. They called in U.S. Customs and Border Protection patrol to assist.

Both men were taken to the Franklin County Detention Center and were released later in the day on $5,000 cash. They have a court date to appear Dec. 3 in Franklin County Unified Court.

The Office of the Maine Attorney General will review the case to determine if the charge should be elevated.

A conviction on a charge of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a maximum $20,000 fine.

A border patrol agent had asked the men what was in the five bags in the back of the van. One of them said “leaf,” Cote said.

Cote said he used the Police Department’s older pickup truck to bring the five bags of marijuana to the station. Cote said he weighed it and it weighed 115 pounds, well over the legal amount of marijuana people are allowed to have.

