JAY — On Oct. 20, Pastor Chris Dalessio welcomed the congregation and opened the service in prayer. Announcements were made and prayer requests and praises were received. Music was provided by Becky and Dick Pelletier. Old fashioned hymns sung were “Because He Lives”, “How Great Thou Art”, and “Jesus Paid It All”.

The sermon was titled “How Shall We Live: the Fall”. This sermon told the story of Adam and Eve’s transition from a state of innocence of God to a state of disobedience. They did not fully comprehend good and evil. Satan is tempting, deceiving, he tells lies to accomplish his purpose and to destroy the world. Satan has no power over us only as we permit. The moment we revolt at anything which comes from God, the devil takes over.

The fall opened two kinds of death – a spiritual death [banishment from the presence of the Lord] as well as physical death. Your eternal salvation depends on how you keep God’s promises. In John 14:6 it states, “I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.” There are no other options on the route to eternal life and without Him we would not be cleansed. Stand up for Jesus!

Closing hymn was “I Surrender All”. An altar call and benediction ended the service.

