STRONG — Students, teachers, ed techs, the whole middle school – even the principal – traveled to Gray to study up close and personal a wide variety of Maine’s wild animal species. According to information sent home with the students prior to the trip, their major objectives were to practice “observational drawing skills, collecting data for research projects and background information for ‘Findings in the Field’ submissions that will focus on predator and prey niches in our ecosystem”.

Additionally, students would develop their “skills of standards addressed in art elements through observation, journaling, and sketching assignments”. Three sketches were required by their art teacher, Heidi Richards. One would feature some element of nature they observed, such as feathers, leaves, or animals. A second was to focus on the details of a chosen animal. The third would include the animal and its habitat, the focus being on points of perspective, which was the skill students were practicing that week.

Of course, the bonus of this experience was simply to observe a wide variety of Maine animals in their various habitats while exploring along the nearly two miles of trails throughout the park. According to its official website, “Families, nature lovers, photographers, and wildlife enthusiasts can meet our wildlife, learn all about them, and of course, take lots of pictures. The park is home to over 30 species of Maine wildlife that cannot be returned to their natural habitats. Some are here because they were injured or orphaned, and others because they are human dependent – raised, sometimes illegally, in captivity.”

One special feature of the park is Dry Mills Fish Hatchery, which includes “a brand new interpretive building and trout pond.” Students observed literally thousands of brook trout which are raised there annually. Plus, for a quarter, they could also get a handful of feed which they were allowed to toss to the trout, bringing them roiling to the surface.

The park’s visitor center provided several hands-on activities. Students could weigh a moose antler, visit with some reptiles, or feel animal pelts from moose, bear, and smaller furbearers. There were also puzzles and light-boards, and a sandbox in which they could make tracks of various animals found in the park.

The fifth graders were also on a special mission from their science teacher, Tom Piekart. They were to research the “Maine critter” which they had chosen prior to their visit. They were required to learn about its physical description, its habitat, life cycle, what it eats [which would determine whether it is an herbivore, carnivore, or omnivore], whether it is a predator or prey, its range in its natural habitat, its track, and at least one other interesting fact.

“The park visit gave most the opportunity to see the actual animal,” Mr. Piekart noted.

