STATE — Maine Search and Rescue Dogs is proud to announce the team has been awarded a grant from the Maine Outdoor Heritage Fund for the purchase of new VHF radios, high visibility K9 search team uniforms and K9 vests, and vehicle identification magnets.

Maine Search And Rescue Dogs [MESARD] is a non-profit organization that provides official agencies in the State of Maine and the Northeast region with trained and certified volunteer search and rescue dog teams that aid and assist in the recovery of missing persons. To accomplish this, MESARD teams maintain high levels of competence, professionalism, public service, and ethics. In 2023 MESARD members logged over 4,000 volunteer hours and over 54,000 miles traveling to trainings and searches.

This project was funded in part by the Maine Outdoor Heritage Fund, in which proceeds from the sale of the dedicated lottery ticket Moose Money, are currently used to support outdoor recreation and natural resource

conservation. For more information about MOHF, go to www.maine.gov/ifw/mohf.

Maine Search and Rescue Dogs can be found online at http://mesard.org/ and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MaineSARDogs.

