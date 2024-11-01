PORTLAND — WinterKids invites you to be a part of creating lifelong healthy habits for children across Maine at our 2024 License to Chill Silent Auction and Live Event. The silent auction offers exclusive experiences, luxury items, and unique packages that not only deliver excitement but also directly support WinterKids’ mission to keep kids active and engaged outdoors during the winter months.

Through fun outdoor activities and educational programs, WinterKids reaches over 50,000 participants annually, helping them develop healthy, active habits–even in our longest, coldest season. This November, you can help us continue this important work by joining us for License to Chill 2024.

The silent auction will run online through Nov. 7, offering something for everyone–from unique experiences to luxury getaways. But the highlight of the evening is our exciting Live Auction & Fundraiser at Après, 148 Anderson Street, located in Portland’s trendy East Bayside neighborhood.

Join us on Nov. 7, from 6–9 p.m. for an evening of fun, food, and community. Blake and Kelly from Coast 93.1 will emcee the event, featuring live music by TJ Swan, dinner from Meet on the Street, and craft cocktails by Après. What truly sets the night apart is our exclusive live auction–offering rare, one-of-a-kind items available only to those attending in person. Featured live auction items include:

• Four Boston Bruins tickets for 1/23/25 game vs. Ottawa Senators.

• Loafer package – Original Sugarloaf Lower Narrow Gauge trail sign & custom wood Sugarloaf trail map table.

• Pizza lovers’ bundle – Roccbox Portable Pizza Oven by Gozney donated by Agren and $100 Monte’s Fine Food Gift card.

Every bid–whether in the silent or live auction–directly supports WinterKids’ mission to help children stay active and healthy during Maine’s winter months. With a goal of raising $50,000, we aim to expand our programs, ensuring more children have access to outdoor winter activities through initiatives like the WinterKids Winter Games, which empowers schools to incorporate outdoor play into learning, and our WinterKids App, which gets kids outside having fun at a reasonable cost.

Why Attend the Live Event?

• Exclusive auction items: Bid on experiences you won’t find anywhere else.

• Networking & entertainment: Mingle with local leaders while enjoying live music in one of Portland’s hottest venues.

• Support WinterKids: Your participation directly funds programs that inspire children to get outdoors, stay active, and embrace the magic of winter.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming our community for our season kickoff,” says Courtney Holub, executive director of WinterKids. “License to Chill is more than a fundraiser–it’s a celebration of community and the joy that outdoor play brings to children’s lives. Seeing everyone come together to uplift Maine’s kids is truly inspiring.”

Tickets, starting at $75 are available at WinterKids.org/LicenseToChill

Don’t miss this unforgettable evening where fun meets purpose–buy your tickets today and help us ensure more Maine children thrive outdoors this winter!

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://winterkids.org/licensetochill/

The 13th Annual WinterKids License to Chill is made possible thanks to Presenting Sponsor Mt. Abram, and thanks to generous support from Snowman Sponsor Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, and Snowball Sponsors Acadia Insurance, Chalmers Insurance Group, Charcutemarie, Eighty8 Donut Cafe, and The Little Gym of Scarborough.

Since 1997, WinterKids has empowered children across Maine to stay active and healthy during the winter through fun, educational programs. From the WinterKids App to the Winter Games, we offer innovative ways for kids to enjoy the outdoors and experience the benefits of winter activities. For more information, visit WinterKids.org.

WinterKids’ major community sponsor is L.L. Bean. Supporting sponsors include Agren, Central Maine Power, Kittery Trading Post, WEX, Zachau Construction, WMTW Channel 8, and The CW.

