FARMINGTON — The Franklin County sheriff and the register of probate, who were both uncontested, won reelection Tuesday with the majority of towns reporting.

Scott Nichols Sr. of New Sharon won his fourth term as sheriff with a total of 4,930 uncertified votes, with some towns and townships not reporting results.

Heidi Jordan of Farmington won her second term as register of probate with a collective tally of unofficial votes of 4,698.

Both will begin their new four-year terms on Jan. 1, 2025.

