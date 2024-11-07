FARMINGTON — The W.G. Mallett School hosted its annual Fall Frolic event on Nov. 1, offering a full day of outdoor activities for pre-kindergarten through second-grade students. The event was designed to immerse students in autumn-themed fun, with activities ranging from pumpkin decorating to cider pressing.

Students rotated through stations featuring various activities, including field games with jump ropes, hula hoops, and corn hole, as well as animal encounters with farm animals provided by the Hardy family. The school’s garden area hosted apple tasting and cider pressing with Garden Coach Laura Hoeft, who offered samples of fresh cider made on-site.

Inside the cafeteria, students decorated pumpkins and wrote thank-you notes to local contributors Boothby’s Orchard and “Mad Louie,” who led groups in lively dances and activities. Students enjoyed lunch in their classrooms, with bagged meals delivered to each room and finished the day with art activities like leaf rubbing.

Principal Tracy Williams highlighted the strong support from parents and volunteers, ensuring all students – including those in special programs – were included in the day’s festivities.

