Students and staff dance and do the limbo at the Fall Frolic at W.G. Mallett School Nov. 1 in Farmington. Rebecca Richard/Franklin Journal

FARMINGTON — The W.G. Mallett School hosted its annual Fall Frolic event on Nov. 1, offering a full day of outdoor activities for pre-kindergarten through second-grade students. The event was designed to immerse students in autumn-themed fun, with activities ranging from pumpkin decorating to cider pressing.

Students rotated through stations featuring various activities, including field games with jump ropes, hula hoops, and corn hole, as well as animal encounters with farm animals provided by the Hardy family. The school’s garden area hosted apple tasting and cider pressing with Garden Coach Laura Hoeft, who offered samples of fresh cider made on-site.

Inside the cafeteria, students decorated pumpkins and wrote thank-you notes to local contributors Boothby’s Orchard and “Mad Louie,” who led groups in lively dances and activities. Students enjoyed lunch in their classrooms, with bagged meals delivered to each room and finished the day with art activities like leaf rubbing.

Principal Tracy Williams highlighted the strong support from parents and volunteers, ensuring all students – including those in special programs – were included in the day’s festivities.

A student eagerly operates the apple cider press on Nov. 1 at W.G. Mallett School, watching fresh cider pour out as part of the school’s annual Fall Frolic festivities in Farmington. Submitted photo

Ella and Genesis dive into the fun of “pumpkin gutting” at the Fall Frolic on Nov. 1 at W.G. Mallett School, getting their hands messy and creating fall memories together in Farmington. Submitted photo

Laura Hoeft serves up samples of garden-fresh soup with Mr. Beach and student Coleman Webber at the Fall Frolic at W.G. Mallett School Nov. 1 in Farmington. Submitted photo

Jillian and Carter enjoy a playful moment with leaves at the Fall Frolic on Nov. 1 at W.G. Mallett School in Farmington. Submitted photo

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Sun Journal account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.

filed under:
Farmington Maine, Franklin Journal, RSu 9, W.G. Mallett School

Related Stories
Latest Articles