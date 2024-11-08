FARMINGTON — The Mt. Blue Area Garden Club is excited to announce an upcoming workshop, “Cultivating Change: Learn Why and How to Grow Native Plants to Save the Planet – One Garden at a Time,” led by Maine Master Gardener Volunteer Rachel McClellan. This hands-on workshop is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 612 Farmington Falls Road. Light refreshments and a social gathering will begin at 12:30 p.m., with the lecture and workshop starting at 1 p.m.

In this interactive class, participants will explore the essential role native plants play in supporting our local ecosystem. McClellan will demonstrate an easy, effective cold-stratification method for germinating native seeds, which helps reintroduce plants that are uniquely adapted to our biome and vital for the health of local wildlife. Following the lecture, each participant will have the opportunity to pot their own native seeds to take home, ready to overwinter and bring new life to their gardens in the spring.

Why native plants matter: Unlike non-native species or turfgrass, native plants have co-evolved with local birds, pollinators, and beneficial insects, creating a balanced and self-sustaining ecosystem. By reintroducing native plants, we help restore food webs, promote soil health, and provide critical shelter to wildlife, all of which contribute to a resilient environment. In an era of habitat loss and climate change, planting natives is a meaningful way to help reverse ecological damage and support the delicate balance necessary for a healthy ecosystem.

Growing from seed over winter is an economical way to source native plants that can help nature reclaim its footing in our yards. The event is free for Mt. Blue Area Garden Club members. Non-members are invited to attend with a suggested donation of $10 to help cover the cost of class materials and support the club activities.

As part of the Garden Club Federation of Maine, the Mt. Blue Area Garden Club has been working to promote interest in gardening in Franklin County for over 55 years. For more information visit www.mtbluegardenclub.org.

