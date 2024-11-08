FARMINGTON — Join Healthy Community Coalition and Good Shepard Food Bank at the MaineHealth Food Pantry at Franklin for a free produce event on Wednesday, Nov. 13, from 3-6 p.m. The event is open to the public and no registration is required.

Those attending the free produce event should bring their own bags to hold their fruits and vegetables. Produce will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The MaineHealth food pantry is located at 200 Franklin Health Commons in Farmington. Visitors should enter the MaineHealth Franklin Hospital main roadway and then take an immediate right and look for the signs. It is located on the ground floor of the Greenwood Center.

The MaineHealth Food Pantry at Franklin opened in June 2021 and provides program participants with access to free, healthy food sourced primarily from Good Shepherd Food Bank.

For more information contact Pantry Manager Gayle White via email at gayle.white@mainehealth.org or call 207-779-3136.

