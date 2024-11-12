• Brandon W. Gray, 41, Jay, operating while suspended or revoked, operating after habitual offender revocation, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate, Tuesday, Nov. 5, in Jay, Jay Police Department.

• Rachel K. Jackson, 30, Sabattus, warrant failure to appear, Wednesday, Nov. 6, in Wilton, $500 cash bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Bradley P. Jackson, 30, Wilton, unlawful possession of schedule W drug, driving to endanger, Wednesday, Nov. 6, in Wilton, $300 cash bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Collin Marshall, 27, New Sharon, warrant two counts of failure to appear, Saturday, Nov. 9, in New Sharon, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Stephen Scherber, 34, Farmington, warrant failure to appear, Saturday, Nov. 9, in Farmington, $100 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Cory Simmons, 42, Poland, probation hold, possession of firearm by prohibited person, obstructing report of crime, refusing to sign summons, Monday, Nov. 11, in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

