LIVERMORE — The Livermore Select Board on Nov. 5 appointed Sarah Jamison to a vacant seat on the Regional School Unit 73 school board, approved a new street light installation, and addressed the immediate resignation of the town’s Animal Control Officer [ACO] Richard Burton.

Jamison, a recent returnee to the Livermore area, was the sole candidate for the RSU 73 board seat and will serve until April. Chairperson Mark Chretien welcomed Jamison, stating, “You are the lucky one. We don’t seem to have any other interest. Congratulations.” The board approved her appointment unanimously, with Selectperson Scott Richmond noting, “Just so you understand, it is just until April.”

Jamison provided the board with her background, sharing, “My family, the Jamisons, are from here,” she said. “I graduated from Livermore Falls in 1998. I left for about 20 years for my job with the National Weather Service, spending around 10 years in Cleveland. I moved back three years ago, and I’m now a single mom with a nine-year-old in fourth grade.”

Selectperson Joshua Perkins expressing appreciation for her commitment said, “You are representing our town, so thank you.” He added, “I have heard that over the past year there has been some sort of bullying, if that is the right word for it, but we have your back and we will protect you. You just need to let us know what is going on so we know about it.”

Jamison asked what the expectations were on her part.

“Basically we meet twice a month, the second and fourth Thursday of the month,” Holly Morris, RSU 73 board vice chair explained. “You are required to be at those meetings. They are at 6 p.m. at the high school, in the cafeteria. We have different committees amongst us, building, policy, curriculum. You might be interested in one of those committees, just talk to Don Emery, the chairman of the board. You will get sworn in by Amanda at the Livermore office and then go to the superintendent’s office.”

In other board matters, the resignation of Animal Control Officer Richard Burton was accepted with regret. Chretien made the motion to accept Burton’s resignation, saying, “We hate to see him leave.” Perkins inquired if there was any recourse, to which Administrative Assistant Carrie Judd responded that Burton’s decision was final.

Vice Chair Brett Deyling and Selectperson Scott Richmond discussed the process of finding a replacement. Judd confirmed that Burton also resigned from his ACO position in the neighboring town of Canton. The board discussed interim measures, including seeking assistance from Livermore Falls, with Chretien suggesting that options would be published promptly to fill the vacancy.

The board also addressed the installation of a new street light along Federal Road. Deyling explained, “We voted on this light a few years ago.” Richmond noted, “Good things take time,” as board members confirmed the light choice and installation details. The board selected the “Cobra Head Cutoff” fixture, which was described as suitable for roadways and residential streets.

At the close of the meeting, Morris offered Jamison encouragement for her new role. “It takes a while to get the feel of things,” Morris said. “This is my third year. The first two years I was pretty quiet and reserved, just taking it all in.”

Jamison responded, “Quiet and reserved are not adjectives commonly used with me, but I’ll try to process information first.” Morris clarified with a laugh, “You don’t have to be quiet and reserved.”

